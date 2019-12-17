2 ComEd employees hospitalized after electrical contact in Loop
CHICAGO — Two ComEd employees were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after suffering excessive electrical contact while working in the Loop.
Just before 11:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 200 block of South Lasalle Street on the report of two workers injured.
The two ComEd workers were working on equipment when they were injured due to excessive electrical contact. They were sent to the hospital and ComEd said they did not receive “significant injuries.”
We will update this story if more information becomes available.
Read ComEd’s full statement on the incident below:
The safety of our employees and customers is always our highest priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with the two ComEd employees who received no significant injuries following an electric contact while working on equipment on S. LaSalle St. in Chicago. The employees have been transported to the hospital. Out of respect for the employees and their privacy, we cannot provide any additional information on their condition. We are in contact with the hospital and the families to offer any support needed.