2 ComEd employees hospitalized after electrical contact in Loop

CHICAGO — Two ComEd employees were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after suffering excessive electrical contact while working in the Loop.

Just before 11:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 200 block of South Lasalle Street on the report of two workers injured.

The two ComEd workers were working on equipment when they were injured due to excessive electrical contact. They were sent to the hospital and ComEd said they did not receive “significant injuries.”

Read ComEd’s full statement on the incident below: