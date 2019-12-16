Unvaccinated children may have exposed people at Denver airport to measles, officials warn

DENVER (KDVR) — People who recently visited Denver International Airport or the Children’s Hospital Colorado emergency department may have been exposed to measles, the Tri-County Health Department has warned. Three unvaccinated children visiting Colorado have tested positive for measles, the health department revealed Monday.

The children, who are from another state, had traveled to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak, according to the health department.

Anyone at the following locations on these dates and approximate times may have been exposed, the health department said.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 Denver International Airport (DEN) – Concourse A, train to baggage claim, west baggage claim, and west level 4 passenger pick up areas.: 1:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 Children’s Hospital Colorado – Anschutz Campus Emergency Department, 13123 E 16th Ave., Aurora, CO 80045: 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.



Health officials say everyone who was on the plane with the three children or who visited Children’s Hospital Colorado in the timeframe are “believed to be at risk” and “being contacted directly by public health.”

The health department added that anyone who visited the locations at the times listed should monitor themselves or their children for symptoms of measles.

Anyone with questions, including general questions about measles, can contact CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911. Answers are available in both English and Spanish.