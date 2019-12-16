× Suspect steals Matteson police K9 vehicle Monday

MATTESON, Ill. — Police in the south suburbs are looking for a suspect after a Matteson K9 vehicle was reportedly stolen Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., authorities said multiple men arrived to an auto auction lot near Harlem and Lincoln High way. They allegedly tried to steal a car before employees intervened.

Authorities said the suspects fled in their own vehicle as the police units arrived. The men bailed out of their vehicle and police followed on a foot pursuit.

One of the suspects ended up stealing the K9 police vehicle and led pursuit on a chase up I-57 and into Harvey. The vehicle stopped in a McDonald’s parking lot and the suspect fled on foot.

Police have been looking for that man since the pursuit.

If you have seen him, please call Matteson police at 708-748-1564.