Police: Gary man shot, killed after carjacking at gas station Monday

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary are investigating after carjacking and shooting at a gas station that left a man dead early Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Chase Street. Officers encountered a 44-year-old man in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

He was transported to Methodist Northlake where he later died.

During the investigation, police discovered that the man’s vehicle had been stolen from a nearby gas station.

When the man confronted the suspect who took off in his vehicle, he was shot. The vehicle was recovered a short distance away on Clark Road.

The suspect’s vehicle is described to be a red/maroon four-door midsize SUV, possibly a Jeep Latitude or similar make.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Gary police at 219-755-3852.

