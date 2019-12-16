9 Chicago Public Libraries begin Sunday hours

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Library officials announced Monday nine library branches across the city would be the first to have Sunday hours beginning Dec 22.

Lightfoot made the announcement from the Northtown Library at 6800 N. Western Ave. It’s one of the libraries that will adopt the new hours and be open seven days a week.

The city’s plan is to roll out Sunday hours in all 81 library branches by the end of the year.

The branches that will start Sunday hours on Dec. 22 are: Portage-Cragin, Northtown, Dunning, Little Italy, Toman, Hall, Whitney Young, West Pullman and Chicago Lawn.

Libraries that already have Sunday hours are Douglass, Richard M. Daley, Austin, Harold Washington, Sulzer Regional and Woodson Regional.

In October, the Chicago Public Library system eliminated overdue fines.