Midday Fix: Live performance from Shout Section Big Band

Posted 11:50 AM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, December 16, 2019
Brett Dean - Band Leader

http://www.shoutsection.com

Carl Linder - Dance Instructor

http://www.vargosdance.com

http://www.carlandkarrie.com

Events:

Upcoming Performances:

Fitz’s Spare Keys Dancing: 1st Sunday of Every Month 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

119 N. York St.

Elmhurst, IL

http://www.fitzssparekeys.com/

Fitzgerald’s Nightclub

6615 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Berwyn, IL

December 22nd

with Amy Yassinger and Guest Vocalist, Wayne Powers!

6:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/

Private Events and Parties:

All throughout the Holidays!

Call 312-685-BAND to hire

New Years Eve:

Big Band at Blue Chip Casino

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana 46360

Michigan City, IN

7:30-10:30 p.m.

http://www.bluechipcasino.com

