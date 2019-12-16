Lunchbreak: Creamed Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derek Herbster, Co-Owner at All Together Now

All Together Now

2119 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60622

773.661.1599

http://www.alltogethernow.fun

All Together Now is a funky bottle shop, all-day eatery and market in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village. The brainchild of Erin Carlman Weber and Derek Herbster in partnership with chef Jonny Hunter of Madison’s Underground Food Collective, All Together Now is about good people sharing good food. The bright herbaceous menu spotlights produce from Upper Midwest farms and Underground Meats' smoked and cured meats, alongside a thoughtful selection of provisions: natural wine, tasty easy beer, small-producer cheese, artisan charcuterie and multi-roaster coffee.

Recipes:

Creamed Eggs

Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 soft boiled eggs

1 tbs pork fat or butter

1 tbs all-purpose flour

1 c cream (or whole milk)

Method:

Melt butter or fat in a pan on low heat, whisk in flour to make a roux. Whisk in cream or milk.

When fully blended and smooth, crumble boiled eggs with fingers, add to pan and fold together.

The yolks will melt into the sauce and create a soft yellow color. Cook slowly until you reach the desired thickness of the sauce.

At All Together Now the creamed eggs are served with thick cut toast and braised collard greens, and garnished with a little Aleppo pepper, powdered lemon peel and pickled pearl onions.

*Toppings you could use*

Collard Greens:

2 lg bunches of collards, seems like a lot but they cook down

1/4 cup lard or 1/2 lb bacon

1/2 c cider vinegar

2 tbs salt

Method:

Strip the stem from the collards and wash thoroughly. Collards tend to grow in sandy soil and frequently have a bit of dirt on them. Melt lard or render bacon in a heavy bottom pot. Add damp collards to pot along with a half cup water Cook on low heat for 35 - 40 minutes, until greens are tender and dark green. Add salt and vinegar and stir to distribute evenly

Pickled Pearl Onions:

Pearl Onions

2 c vinegar (white distilled, white wine or cider vinegar)

Method:

Peel and quarter red pearl onions, place in mason jar. Pour hot pickle brine over onions Let cool to room temp, cover and keep in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks

Assemble:

Toast thick cut bread Top with creamed eggs

Garnish with braised collard greens, pickled pearl onions, Aleppo pepper and powdered lemon peel.