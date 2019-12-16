Interactive map: Where recreational marijuana will be sold in Illinois beginning Jan. 1

CHICAGO — On Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois becomes the 11th state in the nation to allow the use of recreational marijuana.

As early as 6 a.m. on New Years Day, pot and other products, like THC gummies, will be legal to purchase. The map above shows all the dispensaries that have been approved to sell recreational marijuana.

Anyone who’s 21 or older, with a valid drivers license, will be able to buy cannabis products at state licensed stores.

State law will place limits on purchases. A person can buy up to 30 grams of marijuana, five grams of concentrated THC oils and 500 milligrams of edibles.

For continuing coverage of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois, go to wgntv.com/marijuana.

