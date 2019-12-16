× Illinois double homicide suspect dies after Colorado police pursuit

GREELEY, Colo. —State police in Colorado shot and killed a man who was wanted for a double homicide in Iroquois County, Ill.

Matthew Borden, 43, of Melvin, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Pamela Williams of Martinton, Ill., and the death of Brian Musk, of Milford, Ill., over the weekend. He was also accused in an armed bank robbery.

On Sunday, authorities said Borden stole a car in Dexter, Iowa, and led Colorado troopers on a high-speed chase, with the vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph. The chase ended in a crash and shootout in the town of Ault, Colo., which is just east of Fort Collins.

Officers found Borden dead, next to the stolen vehicle.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.