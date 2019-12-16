For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Clear week leading to warm weekend
-
Light snow likely Sunday night, clear week ahead
-
Clear, cold Sunday leads to snow on Monday
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
After windy Wednesday, calm Thanksgiving in store before weekend rain
-
-
Chilly sunshine due this week
-
Rainy, windy Monday on the way after nice weekend
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Chilly air lasts through the weekend and early next week
-
Great weather for Bears game; cold, rainy rest of week
-
-
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Sun, wind highlight upcoming work week