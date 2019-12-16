Chicago’s Very Own Katie Kadan is a finalist on ‘The Voice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's Very Own Katie Kadan has been wowing audiences and the judges on Season 17 of NBC's The Voice. Kadan, originally from southwest suburban Summit, is one of the final four contestants in the two-night season finale Monday and Tuesday nights.

According to her bio for The Voice, Katie sang in church and in choirs as a youth but didn't begin to feel comfortable performing on her own until age 30. She's been singing in Chicago's blues community for the past several years before taking a chance for an audition at The Voice, where she blew away the judges in her Blind Audition.

Katie is on John Legend's team and after performing "Lady Marmalade" on last week's show, Legend said, “Everything she sings, she makes it sound like it’s her song. She makes it sound magnificent. She’s a superstar. We’re fortunate that she’s even on our show. We don’t deserve you, Katie!”

Her hometown of Summit is very proud. The village is hosting an official watch party at 7pm on Monday and Tuesday at Fergie and Foz, 7545 W. Archer Ave.