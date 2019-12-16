Ceremony to mark 1-year since Chicago officers deaths

CHICAGO — This week marks one-year since two Chicago police officers were struck and killed by a commuter train while investigating calls of shots fired.

Chicago police will honor officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary Monday.

Fifth District Officers Marmolejo, 36, and Gary, 31, chased a shooting suspect onto train tracks on the Far South Side, and were both hit by a passing train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

There were two Metra trains coming toward them in both directions, but they were only able to hear one of the trains.

The officers were assigned to the Calumet police district. Marmolejo had been a member of the department for 2 1/2 years; Gary had been on the force for 18 months. Both were married with children. Marmolejo was the father of three children, one in high school and two younger children; Gary had a 6-month-old daughter at the time of his death.

The remembrance ceremony will be held at the Fifth Police District, where the two officers worked.