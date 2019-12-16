4-year-old killed, pregnant mother injured after shooting in Gary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — A 4-year-old was killed and a pregnant woman was injured after someone fired gunshots into their apartment complex in Gary.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue. Police said the 4-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso and chest while sleeping in his bed. His 27-year-old mother was shot in the arm and has multiple graze wounds to her face.

The boy and woman were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead. The woman, who is pregnant, is in stable condition.

Police said it appears the shots were fired from outside the apartment unit.

A total of four children were sleeping inside the home when the shooting occurred.

No one is in custody.

