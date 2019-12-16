× 16-year-old girl dies day after being shot in head in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Little Village Saturday night has died.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. on the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street as the teen was walking on a sidewalk. Shots were fired and she was struck in the head.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and died Sunday.

The teen has been identified as Angie Monroy.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central detectives continue to investigate