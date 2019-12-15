Woman critical, 9 displaced after Lawndale fire Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition and nine others were displaced after a fire Sunday morning in Lawndale.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of West 21st Street at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the report of a fire.

An elderly woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Robert Terrell, who lives on the lower level, saw flames shooting out of the building and scrambled to get his five children to the safety.

"I look up and I seen flames coming out the building,” Terrell said. "So I went back in, grabbed my kids and we out of here.”

Neighbors said the injured woman has been living on the block for over 50 years.

"She’s a long-term resident on the block, been here since the late ‘50s, early 60s,” said Cheryl Boose-Davis. "They carried her out, she was the only person they took out in the ambulance, everybody else got out.”

In all, nine people are without a place to live. Residents were allowed in the building briefly to collect essential items.

The building next door was also damaged. Fire officials said the fire was put out in about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.