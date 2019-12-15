× What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago and in the world?

What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago and in the world?

Since the inception of official temperature records in Chicago on Nov. 1, 1870, the lowest temperature registered here occurred on Jan. 20, 1985: 27 degrees below zero. And on Dec. 24, 1983, (Christmas Eve), it was -25 degrees, the city’s second lowest reading. The world’s record low temperature stands at -128.6 degrees, measured at the Soviet Vostok Station in central Antarctica on July 21, 1983. Colder temperatures have been measured in Antarctica (such as -136 degrees at a ridge near Dome Argus) but are not recognized as the world’s lowest readings because they have been measured by satellite sensors at the ice surface, not in an instrument shelter four feet above ground.