Sunday Brunch: Chicken Spicy Jalapeno Ramen

Kinton Ramen Executive Chef Aki Urata stopped by "Sunday Brunch" to share his recipe for Chicken Spicy Jalapeno Ramen.

Ramen Per Serving:

2 cups of boiling chicken stock

1 tsp of tamari

1 tsp of mirin

1 tsp of sake

1 tsp of jalapeno paste or more to taste

1 large jalapeno, stemmed, seeded if desired, chopped

1 tbsp canola oil

4 oz of fresh, frozen or dried ramen noodles

Toppings Per Serving:

2 thick slices of cooked chicken breast

2 tbsp cooked group chicken

1 heaping tbsp minced white onion

1 heaping tbsp thinly sliced green onions

2 thin, round jalapeno slices with seeds

2 snack-sized pieces roasted seaweed/nori (about 4 inches)

Recipe:

For Jalapeno paste, in a food processor, combine jalapeno, oil and salt, Puree. Refrigerate in sealed container.

For Ramen, put hot soup in large, deep bowl. Stir in tamari, mirin, sake and jalapeno paste. Add cooked noodles, stir with chopsticks.

Arrange toppings in small piles on top of ramen, starting with chicken breast slices, ground chicken, white onion, green onion and jalapeno slices. Stick seaweed upright along edge of bowel.

To eat, taste soup with spoon, then use chopsticks to thoroughly mix in toppings.

Makes 1 serving.