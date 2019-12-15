Police: 23-year-old woman shot while sleeping in Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman was shot while sleeping early Saturday morning in Englewood.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 500 block of West 62nd Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was asleep inside a second floor bedroom of a single-family residence.

An unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple gunshots into the home, striking the woman in the ankle. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Five other residents were in the house at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody. Area South detectives continue to investigate.