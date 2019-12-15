Police: 23-year-old woman shot while sleeping in Englewood

Posted 12:46 PM, December 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman was shot while sleeping early Saturday morning in Englewood.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 500 block of West 62nd Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was asleep inside a second floor bedroom of a single-family residence. 

An unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple gunshots into the home, striking the woman in the ankle. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Five other residents were in the house at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody. Area South detectives continue to investigate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.