Person dead after crash near Old Post Office in South Loop
CHICAGO — A person died early Sunday morning after a van crashed into a semi parked near the Old Post Office in the South Loop.
Just before 1 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Canal and Polk in the South Loop on the report of a crash.
Police said a 1997 Dodge van was headed eastbound on Polk and crashed into a concrete wall and ended up hitting a semi parked nearby.
The van reportedly caught fire and the driver was killed.
Police are still investigating what caused the driver of the van to crash.