Person dead after crash near Old Post Office in South Loop

CHICAGO — A person died early Sunday morning after a van crashed into a semi parked near the Old Post Office in the South Loop.

Just before 1 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Canal and Polk in the South Loop on the report of a crash.

Police said a 1997 Dodge van was headed eastbound on Polk and crashed into a concrete wall and ended up hitting a semi parked nearby.

The van reportedly caught fire and the driver was killed.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver of the van to crash.