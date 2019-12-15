Jarrett discusses another Bears’ loss to the Packers in Green Bay on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finding times to be happy about a result against the Packers under Matt Nagy are few and far between.

The coach is 1-3 in his time with the Bears against the team's rival, and that includes another defeat at Lambeau Field on Sunday that officially sealed the team's playoff fate. It was another up-and-down game, like the season itself, that ultimately went against the team in a 21-13 loss to Green Bay.

Jarrett Payton watched it all go down at Lambeau Field on Sunday and he joined Sports Feed that night to discuss what he saw with Josh Frydman over the course of two segments. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above or below.