× Iconic guitarist John Frusciante rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers

The iconic former guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante, is rejoining the band.

Bassist Flea took to Instagram to announce Frusciante is replacing Josh Klinghoffer as lead guitarist. Klinghoffer replaced Frusciante in 2009 after he quit the band.

In 2003, Frusciante was ranked eighteenth in Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Along with drummer Chad Smith, the two joined in time for the release of 1989’s breakthrough album “Mother’s Milk.”

During Frusciante’s tenure with the band, he consistently battled drug addiction. In 1993, actor Johnny Depp produced a short documentary called “Stuff” about Frusciante’s residence and addiction. The last full-length album Frusciante played on was 2006’s “Stadium Arcadium.”

Since leaving the ‘Peppers, he has focused on releasing electronic music as a solo artist.

Outside of Jimi Hendrix, Fruscinate credits seeing the Red Hot Chili Peppers live in 1985 as a major inspiration on his guitar playing.

The band has seven festival dates scheduled for 2020. It’s unknown with Sunday’s announcement if an album and more tour dates are on the way. Nonetheless, it’s a great day to be a ‘Peppers fan.

To celebrate, watch one of the best concert films ever below, “Live at Slane Castle.”