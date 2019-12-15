Gary Cohen joins Sports Feed on Sunday to discuss the Cubs’ offseason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Winter Meetings have come and gone without a major move by the Cubs, and it's not unexpected.

Big free agent signings were probably not on the way for the team since they've already got a high payroll and are approaching MLB's luxury tax. There may be a desire to move a core player to free up some space and get some young talent, but so far it's only been speculation.

The mystery figures to continue into the early part of 2020 as Theo Epstein gets David Ross' first team ready for spring training in Mesa come February.

Baseball writer Gary Cohen joined Sports Feed to discuss the team's offseason so far with Josh Frydman Sunday evening as the Winter Meetings have concluded in San Diego. You can watch his full discussion on the show in the video above or below.