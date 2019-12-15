× Another lead goes away, but the Blackhawks rescue the result against the Wild

CHICAGO – Of all the Blackhawks’ defeats of the 2019-2020 season so far, you could argue that Saturday’s was the worst.

They held a 3-0 third period lead against the defending champion Blues on the road after dropping their previous three games in either regulation or overtime. Getting the win in St. Louis would have been a boost, but instead, the finish turned into a nightmare.

Four unanswered goals by the Blues turned victory into defeat, giving the Blackhawks just one point in their four games played last week. On top of that, they were back on the ice less than a day later to take on the Wild back at home at the United Center.

Then it almost happened again.

Patrick Kane gave the Blackhawks a two-goal lead by himself early, but Minnesota rallied to even the score at that number and then at three in the second period, as leads have been hard to hold for the team over the past 24 hours. But this time, Jeremy Colliton saw his team bounce back, get the lead back, and then their best player get another milestone.

Brandon Saad got his stick on a shot from near the blue line and tipped it past Kappo Kahkonen for the go-ahead goal with 6:27 to go to put the Blackhawks in front, then Kane added his third of the night to seal the team’s 5-3 win over the Wild.

It snaps a four-game winless streak for the team that dates back to December 6th and give the Blackhawks their first regulation win since the beat the Stars at home since November 26th.

Kane was the star as he netted his sixth-career hat trick in the victory and increased his goal total to a team-leading 18.