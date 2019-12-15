× 16-year-old girl shot in head Saturday night on West Side; in critical condition

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Saturday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street on the report of a shooting.

After an investigation, police determined a 16-year-old girl was talking on a sidewalk when shots were fired. She was reportedly struck in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central detectives continue to investigate.