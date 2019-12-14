WGN Toy Drive donations bring smiles at Winter Wonderland Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Inside a wonderland of spirit, several kids received gifts Saturday donated by WGN viewers.

This is the second year the Chicago Park District hosted the Winter Wonderland Family Festival at three sites around the city.

Thousands of toys donated through the WGN Toy Drive ended up with excited kids.

7-year-old Divine Ukah loves Christmas.

“You get presents you don’t have and then you don’t have to waste your money on them,” Ukah said.

Kids and family members took pictures with Santa and did tons of faceprinting and crafts.

For Vaness Orona, the vent got her family’s holiday spirit into the next level.

"A lot of people take presents for granted, but being here and seeing how happy the kids are and how much they need it and how much they appreciate it and how much just a small donation can really bring happiness to a whole family,” Orona said.

In total, around 3,000 families took part in the event. More kids are getting presents in the next week and a half.