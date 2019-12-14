North Central College punches ticket to Division III Championship Game

ALLENTOWN, PA – North Central College made history Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals beat Muhlenberg College in the Division III semifinals 45-14 to advance to their first ever National Championship Game.

In twelve of their thirteen victories this season, North Central has eclipsed the 40 point-mark.

Naperville native Broc Rutter helped lead the charge. The Gagliardi Trophy finalist threw five touchdown passes in the first half. Four went to Andrew Kamienski, giving him 30 on the year. Kamienski became the first player in any level of NCAA football to reach 30 touchdowns in a single season.

Now it’s off to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas Friday night to face the winner of St. John’s and Wisconsin-Whitewater.