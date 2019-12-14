× Newtown wins first state title since ’92 on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

TRUMBULL, Ct. — On the seven year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, Newtown High School won its first state championship since 1992, FOX61 reports.

Not only did they win the Class LL title, they won it on a dramatic, last-second, 36-yard touchdown pass.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Jack Street, through the fog and rain, found Riley Ward open down the right sideline and hit his target perfectly.

Then the celebration began.