‘My Block, My Hood, My City’: Volunteers wrap King Drive in the holiday spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With 800 volunteers this month, Jahmal Cole’s “My Block, My Hood, My City” is giving homes a holiday makeover for free.

He expects the decorating to get bigger and better every day.

“This year, we did 400 city poles and 250 homes,” Cole said. “It’s going to be so big.”

On Saturday, Mayor Lightfoot and Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck joined Cole to string lights outside of the Washington Park Fieldhouse.

Volunteers help wrap MLK Drive in the holiday spirit from 35th to 67th Street.

“(Cole) turned this into a movement,” Lightfoot said. “It’s making a difference all over the city.”

As of a result of their efforts, several homes at on MLK Drive are glowing with holiday lights.

Everybody walking by just gets to see how beautiful this is,” 14-year-old volunteer Rashaun Tucker said. "And there’s beauty in bringing people together.”

Sunday is the final King Drive lighting event for the season. It starts at Palmer Park. Volunteers will hanging lights from 103rd to 115th Street.