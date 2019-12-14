× Man extradited from Poland, arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate to death in 2013

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was extradited from Poland Thursday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate to death in 2013.

Mateusz Zabrzenski, 31, has been charged with first degree murder after police said he was identified by a witness.

On June 24, 2013, police were dispatched to the 6500 block of West Addison Street on the report of a stabbing. The victim, Sarah Kresilova, 24, who was reportedly roommates with Zabrzenski, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering eight stab wounds.

Police said Zabrzenski then went to his mother’s apartment and allegedly gave his mother the murder weapon, a butcher’s knife. Police said Zabrzenski’s mother borrowed $2,380 for him to flee to Poland.

Chicago police started the extradition process in 2014 and it was granted by Poland recently.

The Medical Examiners office determined she was stabbed in the head, neck, three times in the chest, four times in the abdomen,” Assistant State’s Attorney John Brassil said. “However, it wasn’t until now that prosecutors were able to press charges because Zabrzenski fled to Poland immediately after Kresilova was killed.”

In a bond hearing Saturday, Zabrzenski was denied bail. He’s due back in court on Monday.