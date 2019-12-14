Lions at Chicago zoo getting a new $15 million home

CHICAGO — The lions at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo are getting some new digs worthy of the kings of the jungle.

Thanks to a $15 million donation from Richard and Roxelyn Pepper, the zoo will start a gut rehab of its central Kovler Lion House.

Construction of what will be called the Pepper Family Wildlife Center is expected to take a little under two years to complete. It’s the final phase of a $35 million Pride of Chicago campaign that has led to new homes for other animals, including penguins and polar bears at the zoo along Chicago’s lakefront.