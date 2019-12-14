× Early Saturday crash leaves 3 dead in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Three people reportedly died following an early Saturday morning crash in Beach Park.

At around 4:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Blanchard Road on the report of a crash with injuries.

When they arrived, police located a 2013 Honda Civic and a 2008 Nissan Altima with heavy damage.

Police believe the Nissan, driven by a 24-year-old man from Waukegan, was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road just south of Blanchard Road.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Nissan crossed the center line and struck the Honda, driven by a 71-year-old man from Beach Park.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan, a 23-year-old woman from Waukegan, were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

An autopsy has been scheduled on Monday.