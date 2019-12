Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — We are in the throws of the holidays and that means Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties!

Celebrity Chef Mario Rizzotti, who was on Iron Chef America, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to show some easy ways to impress your guests at your next holiday gathering.

If you want to add a pop of flavor to your holiday table, Rizzotti has a special promotion for WGN viewers. When shop at mariorizzotti.com and use promo code WGN20, you'll get 20% off your purchase.