Bears activate Akiem Hicks for Packers game Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears defense held it together for eight games without Akiem Hicks, but he is back.

Hicks was activated off injured reserve Saturday. Ben Braunecker takes his place on IR.

Hicks suffered a left elbow injury in London against Oakland October 6th. He found it difficult watching games, particularly when the Bears lost four straight earlier this year.

“I won’t pretend that that didn’t hurt,” Hicks said. “You feel like you can help. You feel like you can be out there and help your teammates out. But I’ve got to give credit to the guys that stepped in in my absence.

Now their Pro Bowl defensive end is back for the final three games of the year, starting with Green Bay on Sunday.