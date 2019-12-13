WGN one-on-one with Julie Andrews: The making of ‘Mary Poppins,’ Carol Burnett memories and her new book

The one and only Mary Poppins herself, Julie Andrews came to Chicago this week.

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards hosted a two-hour discussion with the legend of stage and screen at the Chicago Theatre.

She’s starred in such classics as “Mary “Poppins” and “The Sound of Music,” and originated the role of Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady on Broadway.

Most recently, she co-wrote a book with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton titled “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years.”

Check out a portion of Richards’ interview with Andrews in the player above.