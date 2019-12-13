‘Psychic’ wanted for stealing $100K with promise to ‘bless,’ double victims’ cash

Perlita Afancio-Balles, 29. (Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.)

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a woman who stole about $100,000 while pretending to be a psychic, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said 29-year-old Perlita Afancio-Balles is wanted for grand theft and obtaining money by false pretenses after victims reported Afancio-Balles represented herself as a psychic and promised to “bless” and double any amount of money given to her.

According to investigators, Afancio-Balles gain the trust of the victims told them to drop off the money at her residence and return several days later. When the victims returned, they found that Afancio-Balles left the home with their money, according to officials.

Police describe the suspect as a 29-year-old Hispanic female, born June 11, 1990. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Afancio-Balles call 1-800-AA-CRIME (222-7463) or 916-443-HELP (4357).

