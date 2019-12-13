Man shot and killed in Dolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — A man was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Dolton Friday.

The robbery took place outside a liquor store near 149th Street and Chicago Road around 8 p.m.

Community activist and Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes said the man was leaving the store and walking back to his vehicle when two people approached him and shut him in the foot. The two people took the man’s wallet and fled.

The man was taken to the hospital where Holmes said he was pronounced dead.

State police and Dolton police are investigating.

Police have not released a detail description on the two people.

No further information is available at this time.