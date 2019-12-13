Lunchbreak: Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes
Fallon Oliver, Executive Pastry Chef, Molly’s Cupcakes, South Loop
Molly’s Cupcakes
Original Location: 2536 N. Clark Street
River East: 419 East Illinois Street, suite 120
West Loop: 179 N. Morgan Street
Naperville: 30 W. Jefferson Avenue
South Loop: 1150 South Wabash Avenue
Event:
Molly’s Cupcakes Celebrates National Cupcake Day with 99 cent cupcakes on December 15, 2019.
- To celebrate National Cupcake Day, Molly’s Cupcakes will be offering the following cupcake flavors for just 99cents. Limit one per person.
- Cake Batter
- Cookie Monster
- Flore’s Molten Cake
- Oreo
- Peach Cobbler
- Butterscotch
- Blueberry Cheesecake
- Chocolate Peanut Butter
- Peppermint
- S’mores
- Also, Molly’s Build Your Own Cupcake with vanilla, chocolate, carrot cake, red velvet, banana, and vegan: chocolate & vanilla
Recipe:
Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes
Chocolate Cupcake
Makes 12 cupcakes
Flour: 3 ¾ Cups
Cocoa powder: ¾ Cup
Baking Soda: 1 tablespoon
Baking Powder: 1 tablespoon
Sugar: 3 ¼ Cup
Heavy Cream: 1 Cup
Whole Milk: ¾ Cup
Canola Oil: 1 Cup
Eggs: 3
Vanilla: 1 tablespoon
Water: 1 ¾ Cup
Mix together all dry ingredients on low speed. Add all wet Ingredients besides the water. Mix at medium speed for 2 minutes. Add water and mix at low speed for one minute.
Chocolate Ganache:
Heavy Cream: 1 ⅔ Cup
Corn Syrup: ⅛ Cup
Butter: ⅛ Cup
Chocolate Chips: 2 ½ Cups
Heat cream and butter on the stove until simmering. Add corn syrup to hot cream. Pour cream mix over chocolate chips. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk together until smooth.
Peppermint Mousse:
Heavy Cream: 1 Cup
Egg Yolks: 3
Sugar: ⅓ Cup
White Chocolate: 1 ⅔ Cup
Heavy Cream: 1 ¾ Cup
Peppermint Extract: 2 tablespoon
Peppermint Candy (Crushed): ⅔ Cup
Heat 1 cup heavy cream and peppermint extract on stove until warm. In separate bowl mix egg yolks and sugar. When cream is simmering, slowly temper the cream into the egg mix. Pour the cream egg mix back into the pan. Whisk the mix continuously on low heat until it becomes a thick custard. Pour mix over white chocolate chips. Whisk until chocolate is completely melted. Whip 1 ¾ cup heavy cream to soft peaks. Once chocolate mix is cooled, whisk in whipped cream. Once combined mix in peppermint candies.
Buttercream:
Sugar: 2 Cups
Water: ½ Cup
Egg Whites: ¾ Cup
Butter: 2 Cups
Peppermint Extract: 1 tablespoon
Red Food Color: as desired
Topping:
Crushed Peppermint Candies
Heat sugar and water on stove until boiling. Whisk egg whites to stiff peaks, in mixer on high speed. Slowly pour sugar/water mix into the egg whites with mixer on. Once the bowl feels completely cool, add butter to mix in pieces. Add in extract and coloring at the very end.
Cupcake assembly:
Once chocolate cupcakes are completely cool, cut holes in all of them. Dip each cupcake into the ganache and put in fridge to let them set. Using a piping bag, fill each cupcake with the peppermint mousse. Top each cupcake with buttercream and crushed peppermint candies. Enjoy!