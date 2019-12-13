× Lunchbreak: Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes

Fallon Oliver, Executive Pastry Chef, Molly’s Cupcakes, South Loop

Molly’s Cupcakes

Original Location: 2536 N. Clark Street

River East: 419 East Illinois Street, suite 120

West Loop: 179 N. Morgan Street

Naperville: 30 W. Jefferson Avenue

South Loop: 1150 South Wabash Avenue

http://www.mollyscupcakes.com

Event:

Molly’s Cupcakes Celebrates National Cupcake Day with 99 cent cupcakes on December 15, 2019.

To celebrate National Cupcake Day, Molly’s Cupcakes will be offering the following cupcake flavors for just 99cents. Limit one per person.

Cake Batter

Cookie Monster

Flore’s Molten Cake

Oreo

Peach Cobbler

Butterscotch

Blueberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Peppermint

S’mores

Also, Molly’s Build Your Own Cupcake with vanilla, chocolate, carrot cake, red velvet, banana, and vegan: chocolate & vanilla

Recipe:

Chocolate Peppermint Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

Makes 12 cupcakes

Flour: 3 ¾ Cups

Cocoa powder: ¾ Cup

Baking Soda: 1 tablespoon

Baking Powder: 1 tablespoon

Sugar: 3 ¼ Cup

Heavy Cream: 1 Cup

Whole Milk: ¾ Cup

Canola Oil: 1 Cup

Eggs: 3

Vanilla: 1 tablespoon

Water: 1 ¾ Cup

Mix together all dry ingredients on low speed. Add all wet Ingredients besides the water. Mix at medium speed for 2 minutes. Add water and mix at low speed for one minute.

Chocolate Ganache:

Heavy Cream: 1 ⅔ Cup

Corn Syrup: ⅛ Cup

Butter: ⅛ Cup

Chocolate Chips: 2 ½ Cups

Heat cream and butter on the stove until simmering. Add corn syrup to hot cream. Pour cream mix over chocolate chips. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk together until smooth.

Peppermint Mousse:

Heavy Cream: 1 Cup

Egg Yolks: 3

Sugar: ⅓ Cup

White Chocolate: 1 ⅔ Cup

Heavy Cream: 1 ¾ Cup

Peppermint Extract: 2 tablespoon

Peppermint Candy (Crushed): ⅔ Cup

Heat 1 cup heavy cream and peppermint extract on stove until warm. In separate bowl mix egg yolks and sugar. When cream is simmering, slowly temper the cream into the egg mix. Pour the cream egg mix back into the pan. Whisk the mix continuously on low heat until it becomes a thick custard. Pour mix over white chocolate chips. Whisk until chocolate is completely melted. Whip 1 ¾ cup heavy cream to soft peaks. Once chocolate mix is cooled, whisk in whipped cream. Once combined mix in peppermint candies.

Buttercream:

Sugar: 2 Cups

Water: ½ Cup

Egg Whites: ¾ Cup

Butter: 2 Cups

Peppermint Extract: 1 tablespoon

Red Food Color: as desired

Topping:

Crushed Peppermint Candies

Heat sugar and water on stove until boiling. Whisk egg whites to stiff peaks, in mixer on high speed. Slowly pour sugar/water mix into the egg whites with mixer on. Once the bowl feels completely cool, add butter to mix in pieces. Add in extract and coloring at the very end.

Cupcake assembly:

Once chocolate cupcakes are completely cool, cut holes in all of them. Dip each cupcake into the ganache and put in fridge to let them set. Using a piping bag, fill each cupcake with the peppermint mousse. Top each cupcake with buttercream and crushed peppermint candies. Enjoy!