Julie Ertz named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

CHICAGO – Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz is the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Ertz played every minute in her 14 games with the Red Stars this season as team captain, helping lead the team to its first ever NWSL Championship appearance.

She also started 22 games for the U.S. Women’s National Team, scoring her first career World Cup goal against Chile in a group stage game. Ertz and the rest of the U.S. defense only conceded three goals the entire tournament and shutout the Netherlands in the World Cup Final.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year and one that I’m extremely grateful for,” said Ertz to U.S. Soccer. “My team lifted me up in so many ways and our experiences on and off the field in 2019 just encapsulate the love I have for the National Team and for wearing this crest and what it represents.”

The U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year has been awarded since 1985. Votes are collected from respective National Team coaches, National Team players who earned a cap in 2019, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, National Women’s Soccer League head coaches, select media members, and former players and administrators.