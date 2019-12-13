Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching for USPS, FedEx, UPS
For those hoping to help Santa get all the gifts and holiday packages where they need to be on time, you might want to act fast.
Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS.
Below are a list of key dates for each of the shipping services.
USPS
- USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 21
- Priority Mail Express Service2: Dec. 23
More dates, rates and information at USPS.com
FedEx
- FedEx Ground – Monday, December 16
- FedEx 2Day – Friday, December 20
- FedEx Priority Overnight – Monday, December 23
More dates, rates and information at FedEx.com
UPS
- Ground – December 13
- UPS 3 Day Select – December 19
- 2nd Day Air – December 20
- Next Day Air – December 23
More dates, rates and information at USP.com
DHL
DHL has a pdf of their holiday shipping schedule available here.