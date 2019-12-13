× Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching for USPS, FedEx, UPS

For those hoping to help Santa get all the gifts and holiday packages where they need to be on time, you might want to act fast.

Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS.

Below are a list of key dates for each of the shipping services.

USPS

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 20

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express Service2: Dec. 23

More dates, rates and information at USPS.com

FedEx

FedEx Ground – Monday, December 16

FedEx 2Day – Friday, December 20

FedEx Priority Overnight – Monday, December 23

More dates, rates and information at FedEx.com

UPS

Ground – December 13

UPS 3 Day Select – December 19

2nd Day Air – December 20

Next Day Air – December 23

More dates, rates and information at USP.com

DHL

DHL has a pdf of their holiday shipping schedule available here.