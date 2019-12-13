× CTA Red Line trains to run express between Wilson, Howard over weekend

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains will bypass multiple stops on the North Side of the line over the weekend.

Staring Friday at 10 p.m. northbound Red Line trains will run express from Wilson to Howard until 4 a.m. on Monday. Trains will not stop at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, Bryn Mawr, Thorndale, Granville, Loyola, Morse, or Jarvis.

According to the CTA’s website, shuttle buses will provide service toward Howard between Wilson and Howard, stopping along Broadway or Sheridan Road at the corner nearest the affected Red Line station. Riders can transfer at Wilson to the shuttle bus.

The CTA is urging riders to allow extra commute time if they plan to ride the train over the weekend.

For more detailed information, visit the CTA’s website.