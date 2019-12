× CTA Green Line trains delayed due to police activity

CHICAGO — CTA Green Line trains were delayed Friday afternoon due to police activity.

Trains were delayed at the Cermak-McCormick Place stop due to police in the area. According to early reports, a male was stabbed in the neck following a fight.

There was no information about his condition.

No further information was provided.

CTA is advising riders to find another route or to use buses.