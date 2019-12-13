Chicago Scene: Demetrius Ivory gets the scoop on all NBA All-Star fan events
Joey Graziano, NBA Associate Vice President, Business Operations & Global Events
- NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, at United Center, will reach fans in more than 215 countries and territories in nearly 50 languages.
- Fans can now purchase tickets to two marquee NBA All-Star fan events – NBA Rising Stars and NBA Crossover – on the NBA Events App, downloadable at Apple App Store and Google Play.
More Info:
- NBA Rising Stars at United Center at 8:00 p.m. CT (1901 W. Madison Street) – 2/14/20
- Rising Stars will provide fans with an opportunity to watch the league’s top first and second-year players compete. Tickets start at $30 and will be available on the NBA Events App, downloadable at the Apple App Store and Google Play.
- NBA Crossover at Navy Pier, February 14-16 (600 E. Grand Avenue)
- Offering even more ways for fans to get in on the action, NBA Crossover at Navy Pier will be open Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16 and be transformed into a fan destination with customized experiences, retails offerings, NBA partner activations, player and talent appearances, memorabilia displays and more. Tickets start at $20 and will be available on the NBA Events App, downloadable at the Apple App Store and Google Play. Fans who purchase on the NBA Events App will get a $5 discount.
- Restaurant Program & Wonderfest:
- For those interested in getting a jump start on their NBA All-Star experience, we have two exciting programs beginning today (Monday, Dec. 9) in Chicago through the NBA Events app, available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play.
- NBA Eats
- We have partnered with 58 Chicago restaurants across 15 different neighborhoods to bring you a taste of Chicago – NBA style. Download the NBA Events App for a list of participating eateries.
- An NBA Augmented Reality Skills Challenge as part of Winter Wonderfest located at Navy Pier.
- NBA All-Star Rewards Program:
- Participation in NBA Eats and Winter Wonderfest allows fans to earn points in the NBA’s brand new rewards program.
- We are slowly unveiling a city-wide scavenger hunt where you will earn points at each stop between now and All-Star weekend to earn exclusive All-Star prizes including State Farm All-Star Saturday night tickets and NBA All-Star game tickets.