Baby girl, just hours old, safely surrendered to Cicero fire station

CICERO, Ill. — An infant was safely surrendered to a fire station in Cicero Friday and is reported to be in good health.

A town spokesperson confirmed the baby girl, who was only a few hours old, was dropped off at the Engine One’s station at 16th Street and Central Avenue in Cicero.

According to the spokesperson, a couple handed the baby to a firefighter and said, “Now this belongs to you.”

The firefighter took the baby and called paramedics and police. The baby was checked to be in good health and then taken to McNeal Hospital for further examination.

The baby will be turned over to the county.

The Illinois Safe Haven law allows a mother to anonymously surrender a baby up to 30 days old at hospitals, police or fire stations with no questions asked.

The Safe Haven law was passed in 2001.