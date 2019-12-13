A Swingin’ Little Christmas’ Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery fun interview and jazzy performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and comedian, Jane Lynch, as she rings in the holidays with a heartfelt and fun performance of A Swingin’ Little Christmas!—featuring poignant and hilarious takes on classic holiday tunes as well as nostalgia-inspired originals penned by bandleader Tony Guerrero.

Jane Lynch, known for her iconic role on Glee and her Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in Annie, is joined by her comedic sidekick, and actress, Kate Flannery (The Office) as well as Tim Davis, Glee’s vocal arranger. The trio’s delightful three-part harmonies and onstage banter shine even brighter when backed by the incredible jazz band the Tony Guerrero Quintet.

A Swingin’ Little Christmas! has the sentimental feeling to put you in the holiday spirit, mixed with the zany fun that is Lynch’s M.O. For more information, visit http://janelynchchristmas.com/

Watch the performance here: