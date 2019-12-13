× 3 cases of Legionnaires’ disease may be connected to suburban hospital

WINFIELD, Ill. — Three cases of Legionnaires’ disease are being investigated for their possible link to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

One individual was an inpatient and the second and third individuals had outpatient visits, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH and the DuPage County Health Department said the three patients could have been exposed to the legionella bacteria at the Winfield facility. However, the health agencies also say the three had other possible sources of exposure during 10 days before they started showing symptoms.

“IDPH is working with DCHD and the hospital to collect information and further investigate these cases, which will include another on-site visit by IDPH to test the facility’s water,” IDPH said in a statement. “Central DuPage Hospital is working with IDPH to strengthen its water management plan and implement multiple control measures. The hospital has also taken actions outlined in its water management plan, including flushing the plumbing system.”

In a statement, Northwestern Medicine said,

We are working closely with IDPH while also conducting an internal review to determine if these cases are related to hospital services. The safety and health of our patients is our top priority. We will have no additional comments until the review is completed.