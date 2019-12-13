2 men kidnapped, robbed by suspects posing as police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were kidnapped, carjacked, robbed and driven across the city by three suspects who pretended to be police officers.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, as two men, ages 65 and 55, were sitting inside a white van stopped at a traffic light.

Police said three other men approached the vehicle, told the victims they were police officers and showed a badge. They then handcuffed and duct taped the victims, and put then in the back of their own van.

Police said one of the suspects drove the victim's vehicle to the 100 block of West 94th Street, where he then robbed a cellphone and cash from the victims.

Around 1:40 a.m. Friday, authorities said the victims managed to escape the van and walk to the 95th Street Red Line station to call police.

The men were uninjured and declined medical treatment.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.