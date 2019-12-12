Report: DCFS employees on Freund case put on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Two Illinois Department of Child and Family Services employees have been placed on leave for their roles in the oversight of the A.J Freund case.

The Northwest Herald reports a caseworker and a supervisor assigned to the case were put on leave.

The caseworker was responsible for investigating reports of abuse and unsanitary living conditions within the Freund home prior to the boy’s death in April.

State Representative Allen Skillicorn, whose district encompasses Crystal Lake, said he had learned the employees had been fired.

When reached by phone, a DCFS spokesman told WGN News “We don't comment on pending personnel matters. But once it is finalized, if there is anything, it becomes public information” Friday.

Earlier this month, AJ’s mother JoAnn Cunningham, 36, entered a guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge in AJ's death. She is due in court Jan. 30.

The boy’s father Andrew Fruend Sr., has blamed Cunningham for the boy’s death and told investigators previously she had struck him several times after the boy lied to her about soiling underwear.

Freund Sr. remains charged with first-degree murder and accused of burying the boy’s body.