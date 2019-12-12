Man killed, 2 others critically injured in shooting on South Side

Posted 4:09 PM, December 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:16PM, December 12, 2019
CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Thursday.

Police said three men were sitting in a parked car in the 7100 block of South State Street around 2 p.m. Two men approached that car and fired shots.

The three people in the car, a 21-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-man were struck. They were able to drive to the 6300 block of South King Drive where responding officers found them.

All three were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

