× Man charged in fatal shooting of 20-year-old at Howard Red Line station

CHICAGO — A man was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old at the CTA Howard Red Line station.

Keith Gross, 30, was arrested and charged Wednesday in Skokie for the deadly shooting of Macksantino Webb on Dec. 3 in Rogers Park.

Prosecutors said Gross and three other men attacked Webb at the train station. Police said the incident began around 12:30 p.m. as a fight outside of the station and then moved inside to the platform where the shooting occurred. Webb was shot in the neck and back and was taken to St. Francis in Evanston where he was pronounced dead.

Gross was accused of fatally shooting Webb as he ran up onto the platform. Police said Gross admitted to police he was on the scene at the time of the shooting and was carrying gun.

He served half of an earlier 14-year prison term for home invasion.

Gross was out on parole at the time of the shooting.