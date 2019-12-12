× Lunchbreak: Steak Sandwich

Executive Chef Mike Sheerin

Francois Frankie

222 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60606

http://www.francoisfrankie.com/

Event:

Frankie’s Jazz Brunch at Francois Frankie from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. every Saturday. Roy McGrath and company will play lively jazz tunes while guests enjoy Chef Mike’s sweet and savory brunch favorites.

Recipe:

Steak Sandwich Ala Frankie

Yield: 2 portions

Prep time: 20 min

Hanger Steak:

2-3 1 Cup portions of Hanger Steak

Salt to season

Butter to coat steak in pan

Marinade:

3 tbsp. Olive Oil

1 ea. Garlic Clove, minced

5 turns Black Pepper Grinder

1) Combine all marinade ingredients and toss together 2) Add steaks and coat well.

Chimichurri Sauce:

2 tbsp. Parsley, Chopped Fine

2 tbsp. Shallot, Chopped Fine

2 tbsp. Oregano, Chopped Fine

2 tbsp. Cilantro, Chopped Fine

1 tbsp. Fresno Chili, Chopped Fine

1 tbsp. Garlic, Fresh Chopped Fine

8 tbsp. E.V.O.

4 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar

1) Combine all ingredients except vinegar together in a large bowl.

2) Mix the garlic-herb mixture well.

3) Place in a food processor and pulse until super fine.

4) Reserve in refrigerator until needed.

5) Add vinegar and stir thoroughly just before use.

Cooking Hanger Steak; Cook time: 15 min.

1) Season the meat with salt.

2) Add to hot, but not smoking hot, pan.

3) Allow for one side of the meat to brown (2 min).

4) Rotate meat to allow second side to brown (2 min).

5) Continue to brown all the way around evenly until all sides are done.

6) Add a spoonful of butter and baste (toss the melted butter over the meat continuously).

7) After 1 minute, remove and allow to rest (juices are redistributing).

8) Slice after 6 minutes.

To serve:

3 ea. 9 inch French Sourdough Baguette

4 tbsp. Butter, Unsalted

2 generous slices of Gruyere Cheese

1) Slice the baguettes 2⁄3 of the way through on the right belly side (butterfly).

2) Pull and flatten them open after rubbing them with butter.

3) Toast the baguettes in 425 degree oven for 5 minutes until lightly browned.

4) Place the cheese in the baguette after being toasted.

5) Add the sliced hanger steak to the baguette.

6) Dress liberally with the chimichurri.

7) Serve on serving platter.